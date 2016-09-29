Process may gain momentum today

A total of 1,298 candidates filed nomination papers for various local body positions in Tiruchi district on Wednesday.

Of them, 1,084 papers were received for the posts of village panchayat member, 170 for village panchayat president, 15 for panchayat union ward member, three for district panchayat ward member. As on Wednesday, a total of 1,699 nominations were submitted for various posts in Tiruchi district. A total of 16 candidates filed nominations for Tiruchi City Corporation councillor posts on Wednesday.

No nomination was received for wards in Srirangam zone. However, eight nominations were received for wards in K. Abishekapuram zone, five for wards in Golden Rock zone and three for wards in Ariyamangalam zone.

The filing of nominations is expected to gain momentum on Thursday with the list of candidates announced by the DMK.

Thanjavur

A total of 1,353 persons filed their papers in Thanjavur district on Wednesday for various posts in the local bodies. While 1,178 filed their papers for the village panchayat ward member positions, 148 for the village panchayat president office, eight each for Thanjavur Corporation councillor and Town Panchayat ward member positions. Panchayat Union ward member positions attracted five nominations while four filed papers for the Municipal Councillor seats. Two others filed their papers for the District Panchayat ward member positions during the day.

Ariyalur

As many as 663 nominations were received for various local body posts in Ariyalur district taking the total number of nominations to 939 on Wednesday. Out of 663 papers, 580 filed for the posts of village panchayat ward member, 80 for village president, two for panchayat union ward member.

Karur

In Karur district, 346 candidates presented their nomination papers for various posts. Of them, 311 were received for the posts of village ward member. A total of 30 filed papers for the posts of village panchayat president, three for panchayat union ward member and two for municipal councillor. With this, the total number of nominations in Karur district has gone up to 414.

Nagapattinam

A total of 1,427 persons filed their nomination papers on Wednesday taking the total number of aspirants to 1,765. A maximum of 1,336 nominations were received for the posts of Village Panchayat president.