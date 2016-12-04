“Fill posts of Siddha doctors, pharmacists”

more-in

TIRUCHI: The Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical Officers’ Association on Sunday urged the State government to fill vacancies in Indian Medicine Department including Siddha doctors and Siddha pharmacists immediately.

A resolution to that effect was passed at the State general body meeting of the association held here.

M. Pitchaiahkumar, president of the association, said that several posts in the Indian Medicine Department had not been filled for so long. It had prevented the patients from taking Indian traditional treatments. It was time to fill all vacant posts.

The association, through another resolution, asked the government to create new Siddha wings in all Primary Health Centres under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) with time scale of pay.

Similarly, time scale of pay should be sanctioned to the Siddha doctors working under the NRHM scheme. The State government should implement the time bound promotion to the doctors working in Indian Medicine Department similar to their counterparts in Directorate of Medical Education, Directorate of Medical Services and Directorate of Public Health, the association said.