Disaster Management Authority initiates process of evaluating parameters for declaring drought

Wayanad, the hub of coffee cultivation in Kerala and the district that contributes heavily to the cash crop output of the State, is likely to be declared drought hit, following a seasonal rainfall deficit of 59 per cent during the southwest monsoon this year.

The State Disaster Management Authority has initiated the process of evaluating the various parameters for declaring drought in Wayanad, along with other parched districts. Government sources said the declaration was likely by the first week of October.

“We are waiting for the numbers to match after the final evaluation,” an official said.

Drought declaration is based on at least three of four key indices, including rainfall deficiency, area under sowing, Normalised Difference Vegetation Index (decline in green cover), and moisture adequacy.

According to the seasonal rainfall figures for Kerala from June 1 to September 14, the State as a whole received 1,290.8 mm of rainfall against a normal of 1,896 mm, registering a deficit of 32 per cent.

Wayanad registered the highest seasonal deficit of 59 per cent, followed by Thrissur with 42 per cent, Malappuram with 38 per cent, and Palakkad with 34 per cent. Ernakulam district has the lowest deficit of 19 per cent.

Keeping close watch

“We are keeping a close watch on the various parameters and the sectors likely to be impacted. A fresh spell of rain during the tail-end of the monsoon could still provide some relief though it is unlikely to turn the situation around,” says an official. The India Meteorological Department has forecast increased rainfall over south India from September 24.

Weathermen are keeping their fingers crossed on the performance of the impending northeast monsoon in Kerala.

They point out that even with an above-normal rainfall between October and December, things could go awry if the spatial distribution was skewed.

The seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole till September 14 was five per cent below the long period average.