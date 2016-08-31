UDF meeting postponed to Sept. 6
A high power committee meeting of the United Democratic Front (UDF) scheduled to be held here on Thursday has been postponed to September 6. The proposed bilateral discussions between the Congress and its allies will also be held on the same day. In a statement here on Tuesday, UDF convener P.P. Thankachan said the meeting had been rescheduled owing to preoccupation of some of the leaders. — Special Correspondent
