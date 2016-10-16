Former Director General of the DRDO V.K. Aatre (centre), flanked by IIST Chancellor U.R. Rao (right) and Director V.K. Dadhwal, at the fourth convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.— Photo: S. Gopakumar (Another photo on Page 4)

: Progress in science and technology is crucial to India’s quest to become a super power, former Director General of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Vasudev Kalkunte Aatre has said.

Delivering the convocation address at the fourth convocation of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) on Saturday, Dr. Aatre said the country’s progress depended heavily on scientific development. “A country can become a world power only if it becomes an economic power.

To become an economic power, it has to become a knowledge power; science and technology is at the hub of this knowledge. India has huge human resource and young, talented people are the future of the country,” he said.

Pointing out that science and technology were not “neutral,” Dr. Aatre said they could be used or abused by intent or otherwise.

A solution to the energy problem was targeted by utilising the enormous energy released during nuclear fission. However, the same process has also led to the development of nuclear arsenal. The exploitation of fossil fuels to satisfy the gargantuan needs of energy and transportation has led to global warming. Genetic engineering and nano technology have so much to offer, but could also lead to frightening consequences, he said.

“We have to accept that nothing comes without risk, and science and technology are no exceptions. We must at least have a modicum of wisdom to use them for the good of humanity. We must also realise that science and technology are too important to be left to scientists and technologists only. Philosophers, sociologists, psychologists, politicians and even the common populace must be woven into the decision-making fabric,” Dr. Aatre opined.

He added that engineers and technologists should ‘invent and innovate’ instead of imitating. Besides, industrial houses must get into research and development mode and get out of the ‘licence production’ syndrome.