Minister for Museums Kadannappally Ramachandran, K. Muraleedharan, MLA, and Mayor V.K. Prasanth at the renovated Sree Chitra Art Gallerry in the city on Wednesday. Photo: S. Mahinsha

Kadannappally Ramachandran opens children’s park

The renovated Sree Chitra art gallery on the Museum and Zoo premises was formally opened to the public here on Wednesday.

The gallery, which houses works of Raja Ravi Varma, among others, was renovated in phases.

The first phase included the renovation of the Ravi Varma gallery, which has on display 43 of his original works.

Next, work was taken up on the wing that houses paintings by C. Raja Raja Varma, Rama Varma Raja, Mangala Bai Thampuratti, Lesley Kohinse, and Horace Van Ruth, and has on display Bagh and murals too.

Roof tiles were changed during the renovation, and an aluminium sheet laid under the tiles to prevent seepage. The flooring too was changed, and reflective and adjustable lighting installed.

The gallery was set up in 1935 by Sree Chitra Tirunal Balarama Varma to realise the dream of Raja Ravi Varma to set up an art school and gallery in the erstwhile Travancore.

It has over 1,050 paintings, but only around 150 of these were on display. The renovated gallery will allow more paintings to be put up, at least on rotation.

At the inaugural function, Minister for Museums Kadannappally Ramachandran said all steps would be taken to transform Napier Museum and other related centres on the premises into a prime cultural attraction.

The Minister inaugurated a children’s park, which has over 25 rides. It is expected to draw a large number of people, enhancing the zoo and museum’s appeal.

Mr. Ramachandran also inaugurated a garden office building. K. Muraleedharan, MLA, presided over the function. Mayor V.K. Prasanth was the chief guest.

The three projects together cost Rs.3.59 crore.