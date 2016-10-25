The City Corporation will organise ‘Smart idea challenge’, a competition to pool in ideas and proposals from students and youth for technology-enabled development of the city’s basic infrastructure. The proposals have to be prepared by a team comprising of three to five individuals. The proposals have to be e-mailed or submitted directly to the smart city cell functioning at the Mayor’s office. The details of the competition will be conveyed through the students’ unions in various colleges from Tuesday.

