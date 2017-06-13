Report child labour: Minister

more-in

The International Anti-Child Labour Day was observed at Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Chala, on Monday. The function was jointly organised by the Labour Department and Childline Thiruvananthapuram.

Inaugurating the observance, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran spoke on the steps taken in the State to check child labour.

While Kerala ensured strict implementation of the prescribed laws, the prevalence of child labour in other parts of the country remained high. He said the new child labour prohibition law was regressive and could promote child labour as it contained provisions that enabled children to involve in family business and entertainment industry.

Mr. Surendran exhorted children to report instances of child labour and to make the most of the opportunity to gain quality education.

P.D. Thomas, director of Childline, Thiruvananthapuram, presided. He stressed the need to include skill-based Plus Two education to reduce the number of dropouts and to prevent children from becoming child labourers.

Campaign

Labour Commissioner K. Biju flagged off an awareness campaign that visited various parts of the city before concluding with a video show on the Shanghumughom beach.

Additional Labour Commissioners S. Thulaseedharan and A. Alexander unveiled a painting on the school compound wall against child labour. Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar, Childline programme coordinator Manuel George, Corporation councilor M. Lakshmi, PTA president Santhosh, school headmistress Leela, Childline district coordinator Jobi Kondoor, and District Labour Officer J. Satyadas were present.