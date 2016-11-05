The PF Pensioners’ Association has filed a case in the High Court seeking that pensioners be also given the ‘higher option’ facility for PF pension. A press note issued here on Friday said the case came up for hearing before a Division Bench on October 24. Other groups and individuals too have filed similar cases in the High Court. Those involved in the case can get further information about the same from association leaders on ph: 9446037125 and 9447153951, the press note said. — Special Correspondent

