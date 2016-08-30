: One person was killed and two others were injured when their motorbikes collided at Kadhinamkulam, Channankara.

The deceased was identified as Ramesh Kumar, 37. He was brought to Government Medical College Hospital from A.J. Hospital, Kazhakuttam. Those who sustained minor injuries were Khajrudeen, 29, of Perumathura, and Rajeev, 33, of Kadhinamkulam, Medical College Hospital sources said.

The body has been moved to the hospital mortuary.