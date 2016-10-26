Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty and Power Minister Kadakampally Surendran, walks through the skywalk at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.— Photo:S Mahinsha

State plans free health care for all, says CM

The government will bring in an online system for patients to register themselves in the outpatient clinics so that they need not wait for hours in queues to secure OP tickets, Chief Minister (CM) Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Alternative arrangements will also be made so that those who are not tech-savvy can also get OP registration without waiting for hours on end. The proposed new OP registration system is akin to the system which had been tried out at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and found to be successful, he said. Inaugurating a skywalk connecting two main blocks on both sides of the arterial road inside the Medical College campus here on Tuesday, he said that the new OP registration system would be one among the several new schemes envisaged for the oldest medical college in the State, in its 65th year.

The government was aiming at providing free health care for all by providing medicines for free and by strengthening the primary healthcare delivery system, so that heavy out of pocket expenditure on health is not incurred by people.

Trauma care

The government was also planning to bring in a comprehensive trauma care system with ambulance networking, Mr. Vijayan added.

Several projects were being planned for the comprehensive development of the MCH as a centre of academic excellence and medical care and these would be completed in a time-bound manner.

The Chief Minister gave his special appreciation for the Infosys Foundation, which took up the Skywalk project at Rs.5.2 crore. The chairperson of the Foundation, Sudha Murthy, was present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister presented mementos to officials of the foundation as well as the MCH functionaries involved in the project.

Power Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Sadanandan, Medical College Principal Thomas Mathew, Infosys Kerala Development Centre head Sunil Jose, and Mayor V.K. Prashant among others were present.