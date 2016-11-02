Directors Santosh and Satish Babusenan with the Silver Gateway award at the 18th Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival.

The Malayalam film Ottayaal Paatha (The Narrow Path), directed by Santosh Babusenan and Satish Babusenan, has won the Silver Gateway, the award for the second best film, at the 18th Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival.

The award comprises a purse of Rs.15 lakh and a citation. It was the only Malayalam film among the 11 movies in the competition section, named India Gold, selected from 170 Indian entries.

Film director Raj Kumar Hirani presented the award to Santosh and Satish Babusenan at the closing ceremony of the festival held on Thursday night.

The jury stated that Ottayaal Patha was “a film of a graceful, deeply compassionate nature, which tells the story of a son struggling to fulfil his duty of caring for his elderly father.” “It explores the complex, tender moments between parents and children and shows the choices we make to find ourselves in our relationship with parents,” added the jury. The film features actor K. Kaladharan, Sarath Sabha, and Krishnapriya.