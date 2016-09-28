Railways have asked the differently abled to collect identity cards that facilitate online reservation with concession.

Those who had applied and had not collected the identity cards have been requested to provide the telephone number and e-mail ID for Railways to contact them. The ID cards prepared at the Thiruvananthapuram division are now taken to nearby stations of applicants and the Deputy Station Managers (Commercial) will be issuing them.

The applicants may contact the Deputy Station Manager (Commercial) in the following telephone numbers: Nagercoil Junction -8903584670, Thirunanathapuram Central 9567869377, Kollam Junction 9567869386, Alappuzha 9447056845, Ernakulam Junction 9746769966, Kottayam 9847353942 and Thrissur 9567869390.

In case of complaints or suggestions, the applicants can contact 0471-2326483; e-mail:seniordcmtvc@gmail.com.