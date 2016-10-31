Rs.15,000 worth free treatment under Awaz scheme

The government has issued orders regarding the health insurance scheme, Awaz, for migrant labourers.

Awaz is being implemented to ensure the proper data collection of migrant workers and to provide them health care. Under the scheme, migrant workers will be given registration and an identity card. The target group is migrant workers between 18 and 60 years working in various sectors. Under the scheme, individual migrant labourers who join the scheme will be provided free treatment worth Rs.15,000 from government hospitals in the State as well as empanelled private hospitals. Along with health insurance, accident coverage will also be provided.

Complaint redressal

There will be complaints redressal cells at two levels. Complaints can be sent to the district labour officer (E) and appeals to the Labour Commissioner. The Labour Department will take up enrolment of beneficiaries and distribution of identity cards. At the district level, District Labour Officer (Enforcement) will be in charge of the implementation of the scheme.