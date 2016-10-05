Minister condoles artist’s death

: Minister for Culture A.K. Balan expressed his condolence at the passing away of artist Yusuf Arakkal on Tuesday. He said that humans and their lives were the focus of most of his works. Yusuf had expressed his solidarity with those who were thrown out on the streets by representing them in his canvas, the Minister said in this condolence message.

The Kerala Lalithakala Akademi condoled the death of Yusuf Arakkal. Yusuf Arakkal portrayed the life of marginalised people on his canvas. Human beings and human lives were his favourite theme, said Akademi chairman Sathyapal. .