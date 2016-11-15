Film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan has called for more support from the State government to the film industry. He was speaking at a meet-the-press event organised here on Monday.

“In the past decade, the Marathi film industry has made great strides and currently occupies the position once held by Malayalam cinema. This was achieved with State support. Why can’t we make this happen in Kerala too? The only support that the industry here receives from the government is through the annual awards and the Rs.5 lakh subsidy. It is hard to make films with such a miniscule amount. It should be increased at least to Rs.1 crore,” he said.