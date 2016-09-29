Subbulakshmimusic contest

The Hindu and Sa Re Ga Ma will host the fifth edition of the M.S. Subbulakshmi awards to mark the birth centenary of the doyenne of Carnatic music and Bharat Ratna awardee M.S. Subbulakshmi. The awards aim at finding young talent from across the country and providing them a platform, so as to preserve and promote the Carnatic music genre. The next generation of classical singers will get an opportunity to exhibit their talent and win the prestigious ‘Voice of the Year 2016’ award. Entries have been invited from those between the ages of 18 and 25. They can record their voice and submit it on or before October 4 to M.S. Subbulakshmi Award 2016, c/o Saregama, Kasi Arcade, 3rd floor, 116 Theagaraja Road, T. Nagar, Chennai -17, along with their name, age, address, and contact numbers. Those shortlisted from the State will participate in the regional finals in Kochi at TDM Hall on October 12. The regional winners will compete at a grand finale in Chennai in mid-November. The winners of the finale stand to win an opportunity to bring out their own album, by Sa Re Ga Ma, and other laurels.