Drought declaration only after assessing Northeast monsoon rainfall

A high-level meeting convened by the government here on Thursday to discuss the parched conditions in large parts of the State decided to launch drought mitigation measures on a war footing.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan resolved to take up water conservation programmes at the grassroots-level with people’s participation.

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan told The Hindu that the rainfall deficit during the Southwest monsoon period necessitated immediate action for drought preparedness.

He said the government did not see the need for drought declaration at this stage. “The normal rain forecast during the forthcoming Northeast monsoon may reverse the situation.”

He said the government would keep a constant tab on the progress of the monsoon. “The situation will be reviewed periodically. The declaration of a drought will be made only if the situation warrants it.”

The meeting was convened in the wake of the parched conditions in parts of the State after the Southwest monsoon played truant. Farmers are concerned over the impact on crop output if the Northeast monsoon also fails to bring good rain to the State.

The water conservation measures to be adopted include construction of check dams, rainwater harvesting and cleaning of wells and ponds. Drinking water kiosks would be set up across the State. The meeting decided to ensure the availability of water for wild animals in forests.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar, Water Resources Minister Mathew T. Thomas, Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand and senior officials attended the meeting. According to the drought situation assessment report prepared by the State Disaster Management Authority, the storage position in reservoirs is alarmingly low, an indicator of the impending water shortage that Kerala could face.

The report notes that though the vegetation cover has not yet been affected by the deficit rainfall, the rabi crop could be impacted if the Northeast monsoon failed to deliver.

The crop damage during the kharif season was confined to an area of 2149 hectares. The authority has recommended drought declaration in various districts after assessing the rainfall during the Northeast monsoon season.