A popular children’s programme on television, in which a child sitting on an unusually high chair on being asked ‘double meaning’ questions by the anchor blurts out innocent answers, could be on the way out.

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has clamped down on one such programme, following a complaint from a viewer.

Hashim Kolamban, a Malayalam blogger from Malappuram, had last year filed a complaint against the show alleging that it indulges in mental torture of innocent children as a result of the anchor speaking to them in language with double meaning, so as to give a vulgar twist to their innocent replies and thereby manipulating their views.

He argued that such shows are injurious to the character formation of children, as most of the questions asked are related to incidents that occur within the four walls of the home like conflict between family members and alcohol consumption. The audience laugh and clap at the replies given by the children, thereby providing unwarranted encouragement, said the complaint. He quotes several exchanges from the show to buttress his argument.

“I had sifted through hundreds of episodes of the show available on YouTube before filing the complaint. I had first approached Childline, who guided me to the commission. The producers argued that I saw double meanings where none exist due to my mentality,” Mr. Hashim says.

The producers claimed that they modelled the show based on internationally successful shows like ‘Kids say the darndest things’ hosted by Bill Cosby.

They also ironically said that the “show is a gentle reminder to parents to restrict their children from unwanted media/social media exposure and also to television serials and movies. It is also a soft warning to parents about the effect of their conduct on their children.”

The commission, which held detailed examinations with the help of two child psychiatrists, said in its order issued last month that ‘the best interests of the children were not being ensured through the programme’.

According to Child Psychiatrist Anil Kumar of the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, who was on the panel that assessed the content, the children between ages 3 and 5 who participate are at an age when their cognitive, emotional and ethical value systems are in the process of development. They are unable to distinguish between right and wrong and they imitate inappropriate talk and behaviour, assuming it to be acceptable. There are possibilities of lasting neuronal changes occurring in children due to such experiences.

The producers have now discontinued the show, stopped the repeat telecasts and agreed to take down the problematic episodes from YouTube.

“We are not against children’s programmes, but only those which could have a negative effect on children. We have heard that there are other shows with similar formats. If we get any complaints, we will take action,” says Glory George, one of the members of the commission.