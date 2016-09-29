Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday accused the LDF government of messing up admissions to self-financing private medical colleges and said the attempts of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to justify his Ministry’s decisions were in vain and divorced from reality.

Responding to Mr. Vijayan’s statement earlier in the day, Mr. Chennithala said the LDF government had conspired with private managements to provide them a bumper lottery.

The Admission Supervisory Committee, headed by retired judge J.M. James, had received over 1,300 complaints regarding admissions. The government did not bother to hold discussions even once with Mr. James on this issue.

The Chief Minister’s claim that more students now have the opportunity to study by paying just Rs. 25,000 a year was not the LDF’s contribution.

It happened because three more medical colleges began functioning.

With regard to the Supreme Court verdict, the governement should explain why it did not implead itself in the case.

