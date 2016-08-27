Cities » Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, August 27, 2016
Updated: August 27, 2016 08:09 IST

Celebrate, but not while at work: CM

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister for Power Kadakampalli Surendran, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P. Thilothaman, and Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar at the inaugural ceremony of the Onam Metro fair in the city on Friday.— Photo: S. Gopakumar
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister for Power Kadakampalli Surendran, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P. Thilothaman, and Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar at the inaugural ceremony of the Onam Metro fair in the city on Friday.— Photo: S. Gopakumar

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has a word of caution for government employees who are gearing up to usher in the Onam festival with celebrations.

Speaking at the State-level launch of the Onam Metro fair, organised by Supplyco, here on Friday, Mr. Vijayan forbid employees from engaging in celebrations in a manner that affected the functioning of government offices.

“While preparing ‘Pookkalam’ (floral arrangement) is an integral part of our festivities, such activities cannot be permitted during work hours. Those who are particular in preparing them on office premises could do so either on holidays or any other time other than work hours,” he said.

Note of caution

The Chief Minister also cautioned against turning government offices into virtual commercial centres. “One usually finds a large number of hawkers frequenting offices, especially the Secretariat, during the Onam season. Such practices will no longer be permitted. Employees have been provided with an adequate number of holidays and they could indulge in purchasing during that time,” Mr. Pinarayi said.

More In: Thiruvananthapuram
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Kudumbasree to keep tourist sites clean

Court verdict a setback for government

Tamil Rockers on police radar

KSRTC all set to roll out 18 Scania buses

Kerala Tourism website goes for makeover

Woman mauled to death by stray dogs in Thiruvananthapuram

54.72 % of population in Kerala are Hindus

Special trains to Velankanni

State sticks to its stance on MBBS seats

Draft Bill should be clear about euthanasia: experts


Kerala

Kerala HC stays govt. order on medical seats

Dog-bite compensation panel yet to begin its job

24x7 security cover for Kovalam

Aslam murder: CPI(M) leader gets bail

K. Madhavan turns 102

Kudumbasree to keep tourist sites clean

GST should end imbalances in fixing tax rates, says Isaac

3 held on charges of raping Dalit girl

Wife, aide get life term for killing businessman

Kochi

Kerala HC stays govt. order on medical seats

Stage set for integrated trial runs of metro from Sept.

Dog-bite compensation panel yet to begin its job

Govt. nod to revive walkway project

Kozhikode

Corporation to speed up ABC project

NH widening: landowners still on warpath

‘Govt. should handle stray dog issue on its own terms’

Woman dies after fall at shopping mall


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Thiruvananthapuram

'Shobha Yatra' organised by Balagokulam on the occasion of Sreekrishna Jayanti celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: C. Ratheesh Kumar

Shobha yatras, pujas mark Sree Krishna Jayanti

Sree Krishna Jayanti was celebrated with festivities in the city on Wednesday. Special pujas were conducted in Sree Krishna temples. At the... »