Celebrate, but not while at work: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister for Power Kadakampalli Surendran, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P. Thilothaman, and Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar at the inaugural ceremony of the Onam Metro fair in the city on Friday.— Photo: S. Gopakumar

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has a word of caution for government employees who are gearing up to usher in the Onam festival with celebrations.

Speaking at the State-level launch of the Onam Metro fair, organised by Supplyco, here on Friday, Mr. Vijayan forbid employees from engaging in celebrations in a manner that affected the functioning of government offices.

“While preparing ‘Pookkalam’ (floral arrangement) is an integral part of our festivities, such activities cannot be permitted during work hours. Those who are particular in preparing them on office premises could do so either on holidays or any other time other than work hours,” he said.

Note of caution

The Chief Minister also cautioned against turning government offices into virtual commercial centres. “One usually finds a large number of hawkers frequenting offices, especially the Secretariat, during the Onam season. Such practices will no longer be permitted. Employees have been provided with an adequate number of holidays and they could indulge in purchasing during that time,” Mr. Pinarayi said.