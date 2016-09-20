Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Monday asked the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaderships to lay down weapons and stop manufacturing crude bombs so as to end the violence in Kannur district.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Chennithala said the BJP had demanded an inquiry by a Central agency into the Kannur political murders, while the CPI(M) is asking the BJP to keep its cadres in check to prevent violence. But the fact was that these two parties were responsible for the deteriorating law and order in the State.