The Community Health Nursing division of Government Nursing College here and the Snehitha Health Foundation are organising an awareness class on breast cancer for nursing students on Saturday as part of the World Breast Cancer awareness month observance.
The programme is to give awareness of various aspects of breast cancer management to students and to teach clinical breast examination to postgraduate nursing students. Additional Professor, Regional Cancer Centre, Paul Augustine, will lead the class. — Special Correspondent
