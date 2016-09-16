Boats lined up for the 43rd Ayyankali Jalolsavam at Vellayani Lake in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.Photo: S. Mahinsha

Boat race held in remembrance of social reformer

The 153rd birth anniversary of the social reformer Ayyankali was celebrated under the auspices of the Scheduled Caste Development Department on Thursday.

The function, held at the Vellayambalam Square, was inaugarated by A.K. Balan, Minister for welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes.

Remembrance speech

Minister for Power and Tourism Kadakampalli Surendran gave a speech of remembrance.

B. Satyan, MLA, Palayam Rajan, Corporation counsellor and P. B. Gangadharan, Deputy Director, Scheduled Caste Development Department, were among other dignitaries who attended the event.