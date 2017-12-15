Area under paddy crop to be increased: Pinarayi

more-in

The government is striving to increase the area under paddy cultivation in the State from two lakh hectares (ha) to three lakh hectares, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating Haritha Sangamam, the first anniversary celebrations of the State government’s Haritha Keralam Mission, here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said all activities taken up under the mission had been wholeheartedly embraced by people. The gains made in the areas of water conservation, organic farming, and waste management would not have been possible without their participation.

The State, he said, was trying to achieve sufficiency in vegetable farming. It was necessary to adopt organic practices to reduce the use of pesticides. Production of fruits should be stepped up. As many as 86 lakh saplings had been planted with the help of the Forest Department in the State, he said.

Schemes for organic waste management and recycling of non-biodegradable waste had been launched in more than 300 local self-government institutions. Part of the ‘freedom from waste’ programme, these schemes would be expanded across the State in two or three months, he said.

The government stressed decentralised waste management. However, in big cities centralised waste management was necessary. In the State, source management of waste would continue to be prioritised.

Water sources

Mr. Vijayan said 15,000 wells had been dug in the past year, and 5,000 public wells rejuvenated. As many as 10,000 ponds had been cleaned, 3,500 km of streams renewed, and 1,500 km of canals cleaned. Buildings above a specified area should set up water conservation facilities.

The mission had been set up to address the shortcomings in various areas. The good results achieved should continue in the period ahead, he said.

Minister for Cooperation Kadakampally Surendran, who presided over the function, said the goals envisaged when the mission had been launched had started bearing fruit.

Minister for Water Resources Mathew T. Thomas; Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar; Minister for Local Self-government K.T. Jaleel; and mission vice chairperson T.N. Seema spoke.