Assistant professor reports the loss of over Rs.50,000 from her bank account.

The city witnessed yet another case of banking fraud with an assistant professor reporting the loss of over Rs.50,000 from her bank account on Friday.

The incident came to light when P. Aswathy, from Pattom, who works as an assistant professor at the NSS College for Women, Neeramankara, realised that an amount of around Rs. 56,000 had been withdrawn from her account in the State Bank of Travancore’s Pattom branch.

The amount was withdrawn on September 5 and 6 in over 10 transactions with at least one reportedly being made from outside the country.

Some of the withdrawals had allegedly been made using the POS (point of sale) machine, which is generally used in commercial establishments for transactions using debit and credit cards.

Soon after the unauthorised withdrawals were confirmed by the bank, Aswathy submitted complaints to the cyber cell and the Medical College police.