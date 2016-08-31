The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has published the college-wise list of candidates who applied for admission to the 15 per cent community quota in medical and dental colleges under the Kerala Christian Professional College Management Federation. A press note issued here on Tuesday said the list had been published in the websitewww.cee-kerala.org. Any complaints about the list should be brought to the attention of the Commissioner, along with necessary proof, before 5 p.m. on September 2. — Special Correspondent

