Yesteryear Malayalam actor Sreelatha Menon passed away at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Friday. She was 51.
She had acted in around 20 movies, including Perunthachan , Keli and Dinarathrangal . She has been undergoing treatment for a rare bone disease for the past 23 years. Her husband, K.S.Madhu, had passed away a few years back. She is survived by three children.
