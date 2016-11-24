War on substance abuse, cyber crimes

more-in

72 volunteers trained to conduct campaigns in colleges and SC/ST colonies

The Kerala State Youth Commission conducted a two-day workshop on substance abuse, cyber crime, ragging, and minority rights here on November 22 and 23.

The programme was inaugurated by Tourism and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran at Vylopilly Samskrithi Bhavan here on Tuesday. Chintha Jerome, chairperson of the commission, presided over the function. The workshop included sessions on changing media culture, women in Kerala history, the changing Malayali youth, the relevance of anti-narcotic activities, and law and the youth.

The sessions were led by journalists N.P. Chandrasekharan and Sreedevi Pillai, transgender activist Surya, Kerala State Literacy Mission Director P.S. Sreekala and Zachariah George, Superintendent of Police, State Crime Records Bureau.

As many as 72 volunteers received training at the workshop to conduct awareness campaigns regarding these issues in colleges and Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) colonies in the State.