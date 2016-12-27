Traffic curbs in city today, tomorrow

more-in

Traffic regulations will be in place in the city on Wednesday and Thursday on account of VVIP visits.

While Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to attend a meeting of the Southern Zonal Council on Wednesday, President Pranab Mukherjee will arrive for the inauguration of the 77th session of the Indian History Congress the next day.

Restrictions will be in place along the route from Shanghumughom, All Saints, Chakka, Pettah, Pattoor, General Hospital, Asan Square, underpass, Bakery Junction, Vazhuthacaud, Xanadu, Thycaud, and Palayam up to VJT Hall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Besides these areas, parking will not be permitted at Valiyathura, Ponnarappalam, Kallumoodu, Eenchakkal, and near the airport.

On Thursday

The next day, restrictions will be imposed along Shanghumughom, All Saints, Chakka, Venpalavattom, Kuzhivila, Mukkolakkal, Technopark, Attinkuzhy, Kazhakuttam, and Karyavattom from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parking will be prohibited along various stretches, including Shanghumughom-All Saints-Chakka, Chakka-Venpalavattom-Kuzhivila, Kazhakuttam-Bypass road, Kazhakuttam-Karyavattom-Sreekaryam, Airport-Valiyathura-Ponnarappalam-Kallummoodu-Eenchakkal-Chakka, Chakka-Pettah-Pattoor-General Hospital-Asan Square-Palayam-R.R. Lamp-Museum-Vellayambalam-Raj Bhavan road, Pettah-Medical College-Ulloor road, Ulloor-Sreekaryam-Chavadimukku-Karyavattom-Kazhakuttam road, Chakka-Eenchakkal, and Chakka-Kazhakuttam bypass road.

Diversion on NH

Vehicles headed towards Thiruvananthapuram along NH-66 from 10 a.m. will be required to deviate from Vetturoad Junction and head for Kattayikonam along the Kazhakuttam-Venjaramoodu bypass before proceeding towards Sreekaryam. Vehicles headed for Attingal and Kollam from Thampanoor should proceed along Kesavadasapuram and Sreekaryam.

Those headed for Kazhakuttam along the NH bypass from Thiruvallam should deviate at Kallumoodu and proceed along Ponnarappalam, Valiyathura, Shanghumughom, Vettucaud, Veli, and Thumba. Likewise, those headed towards Kovalam from Kazhakuttam should proceed along Menamkulam, Thumba, Veli, and Vettucaud.

Complaints regarding the regulations can be conveyed to the officials concerned by contacting 94979 87001, 94979 87002, 0471-2558731 or 0471-2558732.