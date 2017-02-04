Sugathakumari’s 83rd birthday celebrated

more-in

Poet and social activist Sugathakumari celebrated her 83rd birthday on Friday in the presence of well-wishers from across the socio-cultural milieu.

At a low-key function organised by the Santhi Samithi at the poet’s residence at Nandavanam here, Archbishop of Thiruvananthapuram (Latin rite) Soosa Pakiam M. wished the poet well, serving her the first piece of the birthday cake. “She is a mother for all of Kerala,” he said, praising her contributions to society.

Palayam Imam V.P. Shuhaib Moulavi, former Minister Binoy Viswam, Vicar-General of the Latin Archdiocese Eugene H. Pereira, Santhi Samithi office-bearers Shaheer Moulavi, George Thomas, J.M. Rahim, and R. Narayanan Thampi, environmentalist V.S. Vijayan, and Ushakumari S. and R. Sridhar of Thanal were among those present.