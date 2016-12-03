Promoting Medex via dance

A flash mob organised by students of Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, as part of Medex 2017, a global medical exhibition to be held in January, at Thampanoor on Friday. Photo: S. Gopakumar | Photo Credit: S. Gopakumar

Global medical exhibition to be held at medical college in January

A large crowd assembled at the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus station at Thampanoor on Friday evening to see nearly 50 medical students shake a leg.

The occasion was the finale of flash mobs organised by the students at various places to promote Medex 2017, a global medical exhibition to be held at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, from January 2 to 31.

The exhibition is being organised as part of the 65th anniversary of the college. It aims at making the public aware of the endless possibilities of modern medical science and removing the myths surrounding various treatments.

The displays at the exhibition will include organs of the human body, model of internal organs, first aid activities, and those undertaken in labs and in operation theatres.

The Health Department, Kerala University of Health Sciences, Medical College Alumni Association, Indian Medical Association, and the students’ union are jointly organising the exhibition, the result of efforts of 600 students in 40 department at the college.