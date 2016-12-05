New bird, butterfly species found in PTR

more-in

Despite concerns of ecological hazards, the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) has been found to have its rich biodiversity intact with many new bird and butterfly species being detected.

A survey organised under the aegis of the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) found the presence of 13 new bird and 16 butterfly species that were undetected earlier. The newly found bird species included Eurasian Woodcock (Scolopax rusticola), Steppe Gull (Larus fuscus barbensis), Grey-necked Bunting (Emberiza bruniceps) and Paddyfield Warbler (Acrocephalus agricola). Besides, nearly 60 migratory birds were spotted during the course of the four-day survey.

Abnormal Silverline (Spindasis abnormis), Banded Royal (Rachna jalindra) and Maculate Lancer (Salanoemia sala) were among the new butterfly species that were spotted. The most significant finding was the discovery of Abnormal Silverline, a very rare butterfly which was recorded only three times in the last 100 years. This is an addition to the butterfly fauna of the PTR and the State as whole, says lepidopterist S. Kalesh, one of the coordinators of the survey.

According to PTR Research range officer Joshy Sebastian, the second phase of the survey will be conducted in the Periyar west division in February. As many as 54 forest officials and 104 volunteers participated in the survey which got under way on December 1.

The survey was held in association with the Periyar Tiger Conservation Foundation, Travancore Natural History Society and Kottayam Nature Society. A formal report is expected to be submitted to the Forest and Wildlife Department for incorporating into the findings to the management plan of the reserve.