Minister promises better delivery care

more-in

The government will improve the facilities for ante-natal care and delivery care in government hospitals in the State to reduce the incidence of maternal deaths and complications which might befall newborns, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

She was inaugurating a training programme for doctors and nurses, organised by the National Health Mission, in association with Kerala Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, here on Thursday as part of the initiative to reduce maternal and infant mortality in the State.

Though Kerala’s maternal and infant mortality rates are low when compared to the national average, these rates have been stagnant for years now. By giving better care facilities to the mother and child, the government was attempting to bring down both to achievable targets within the next five years, the Minister said.

State coordinator of KFOG V.P. Paily; Mission Director, NHM, Keshavendra Kumar; NHM State Programme Manager S. Ushakumari; Deputy Director, Health Services, G. Sunilkumar; and the Superintendent, Women and Children Hospital, K. Sandeep, were present.