Thiruvananthapuram

Minister promises better delivery care

more-in

The government will improve the facilities for ante-natal care and delivery care in government hospitals in the State to reduce the incidence of maternal deaths and complications which might befall newborns, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

She was inaugurating a training programme for doctors and nurses, organised by the National Health Mission, in association with Kerala Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, here on Thursday as part of the initiative to reduce maternal and infant mortality in the State.

Though Kerala’s maternal and infant mortality rates are low when compared to the national average, these rates have been stagnant for years now. By giving better care facilities to the mother and child, the government was attempting to bring down both to achievable targets within the next five years, the Minister said.

State coordinator of KFOG V.P. Paily; Mission Director, NHM, Keshavendra Kumar; NHM State Programme Manager S. Ushakumari; Deputy Director, Health Services, G. Sunilkumar; and the Superintendent, Women and Children Hospital, K. Sandeep, were present.

Post a Comment
More In Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2016 3:39:38 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/Minister-promises-better-delivery-care/article16841960.ece

© The Hindu