Man alleges political attack, Thumba police register case

more-in

The Thumba police on Tuesday registered a case after a 40-year-old man alleged that he was attacked by political rivals.

According to the police, Manoj, 40, of Mukkolakkal, who claimed to be a CPI (M) activist, had initially claimed that he had sustained injuries after falling off a bicycle by around 9.30 p.m. on Monday.

Later, he alleged that he was attacked by two CPI workers, following which he fell off the cycle. However, the police were yet to ascertain the veracity of his claim. The region has witnessed clashes among activists of either party in recent times.