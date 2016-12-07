Land inspection for Light Metro stations from today

more-in

A joint inspection to acquire the land needed for the flyovers and 19 stations in the 21.8-km Reach I of the Light Metro proposed from Technocity to Karamana in the capital will commence on Wednesday.

Officials of the Department of Revenue, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC) —the turnkey consultants for the interim works, and Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd (KRTL)— the special purpose vehicle set up to execute the project, will participate in the inspection.

The personnel would visit the locations of the 19 stations and three flyovers at Sreekaryam, Ulloor, and Pattom along NH 66, identified for introducing MRTS at a cost Rs.4,219 crore, a KRTL official told The Hindu.

“The exercise is part of acquiring 1.98 hectares for the 19 stations and another 2.11 hectares for the flyovers,” he added.

The survey numbers of the land needed from Pallipuram, Kazhakuttam, Pangappara, Cheruvakkal, Ulloor, Kowdiar, Pattom, Vanchiyoor and Thycaud villages have been notified.

The inspection would stretch to a couple of days if the State decided for a detailed inspection of the sites identified, a DMRC official said. The government also entrusted the land acquisition, cleared by the Cabinet three months ago, to the Deputy Collector (General).

The administrative sanction had already been given for Rs.272.84 crore that included the cost of the land. The maiden board meeting of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board (KIIFB) was given approval for the construction of three flyovers.

The design and drawings of the fourth flyover at Thampanoor by the DMRC is yet to get the nod of the PWD and the government. Natpac, which was tasked to carry the traffic study in Thampanoor, is yet to submit the report.

Although the district administration has transferred 10.11 hectares of land near the CRPF camp Pallipuram to the KRTL for the light metro depot at Technocity, they have not taken possession of the land.

Technical committee

Meanwhile, the government has constituted a technical committee to review and accord technical approval for the flyovers proposed by the DMRC.

Besides the Managing Director of the KRTL, the Chief Engineers, PWD (NH), Chief Engineer, PWD (Roads and Bridges), and the Director of Natpac are the members.

The technical committee would meet again on December 9 and give its report to the government, the KRTL official added.