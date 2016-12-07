Kerala farmers win four plant genome saviour awards

The Erumapetty Banana Growers Association has won the plant genome saviour community award for its sustained efforts in the conservation and promotion of the Chengalikodan nendran banana variety, known for its unique taste, shape, and colour.

more-in

Kerala farmers have won four plant genome saviour awards (2014) declared by the Protection of Plant Varieties & Farmers’ Rights Authority.

While two farmers, N.A. Chandran and K. Arvindakshan, have been selected for the plant genome saviour recognition, N.M. Benny has got the plant genome saviour reward, and the Changalikodan group, Erumapetty, Thrissur, the plant genome saviour community award.

The farmers were nominated by Kerala Agricultural University (KAU). Last year, the Indian Council of Agriculture Research honoured the KAU for consistent support to the farm community, which ensured presence of Kerala farmers on the list of awardees every year.

Mr. Chandran from Vemballur, Thrissur, maintains a collection of 10 varieties of coconut, 20 mango types, 33 bamboo varieties, 10 heliconia types, and animal breeds from within and outside India. He cultivates Pokkali rice and a traditional rice variety (Mundakan). He has adopted organic farming methods.

Mr. Arvindakshan from Pombra, Palakkad, maintains an organic fruit and vegetable garden on 2.5 hectares. He has a collection of 159 types of fruit plants , 54 types of medicinal and aromatic plants, 47 types of vegetables, plantation crops, and farm animals. He is a proponent of “natural living” and “biodiversity conservation.”

Mr. Benny of Edavaka grama panchayat in Wayanad cultivates many varieties of tuber crops and turmeric along with plantation crops, native orchids, vegetables, and medicinal plants.

The Erumapetty Banana Growers Association has won the plant genome saviour community award for its sustained efforts in conserving and promoting Chengalikodan, a nendran banana variety with unique taste, shape, and colour. It was accorded the Geographical Indication status in 2015.