IFFK a platform for independent cinema: CM

Czech film-maker Jiri Menzel holds aloft the Lifetime Achievement Award presented to him by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the inaugural ceremony of the 21st IFFK in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Jury chairman Michel Khlefi, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac and Shashi Tharoor, MP, look on. | Photo Credit: S_GOPAKUMAR

The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has become the pride and privilege of the people of the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 21st IFFK at the Nishagandhi auditorium here on Friday. “Kerala is the only State in India to host a film festival of this magnitude. At a time when Hollywood and Bollywood are dominating all distribution channels, it is at film festivals like this that we get to see independent films from across the world. The world comes to Kerala during these eight days. It is also a chance for the film-makers too to interact with one of the most cine-literate audience in the world,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the government was committed to the film industry, both as a medium of entertainment and as an art form that communicated and educated. A healthy film industry contributed much to the economy of the State.

‘A lasting affair’

The Chief Minister honoured Czech film-maker Jiri Menzel with the lifetime achievement award. Actor and film-maker Amol Palekar was the chief guest at the function. Mr. Palekar reminisced about his continuing love affair with the State, right from the time he acted in the Malayalam film Olangal.

“The affair started when Balu Mahendra enticed me to do Olangal. It grew in this very city, during the International Film Festival of India in 1995, when my film Dayraa was denied entry. With the love and support of the Kerala audience, I was able to hold a parallel screening. Today is the culmination of that affair. It’s a a beautiful coincidence that the festival in this edition is creating a platform for transgenders. Dayraa also dealt with transgender issues,” he said.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac released the festival booklet by handing over a copy to Corporation Mayor V.K. Prashanth. MPs Shashi Tharoor used his command over French to good effect in his speech. Afghan film Parting was screened after the ceremony. It was the Indian premiere of the film, based on the theme of migration.