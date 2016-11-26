IFFK 2 all

more-in

Thiruvananthapuram: Eighty one films will be screened in the world cinema section of the 21st International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), which will be held here from December 9 to 16. One of the highlights of the section will be Korean filmmaker Kim Ki Duk’s ‘The Net’, which tells the story of a poor North Korean fisherman who finds himself an accidental defector, and is groomed to be a spy by an ambitious South Korean military officer.

From South Korea also comes Kim Jee-woon’s action thriller ‘The age of shadows’, which is that country’s entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 89th Academy Awards. The Indian films in the world cinema section are actor Konkana Sen Sharma’s directorial debut ‘A death in the Gunj’, Gurvinder Singh’s ‘Chauthi Koot’ and Leena Yadav’s ‘Parched’.

Eight Iranian films will be part of the section, including Asghar Farhadi’s ‘The salesman’, which was part of the competition section at the Cannes Film Festival. Paul Verhoeven’s psychological section ‘Elle’, French-Chilean drama film ‘Endless poetry’directed by Alejandro Jodorowsky, Turkish filmmaker Fatih Akin’s ‘Goodbye Berlin’ are some of the other heavyweights in the section.

Danish filmmaker Martin Zandvliet’s ‘Land of Mine’, Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan’s ‘It’s only the end of the world’, the Dardenne brothers’ ‘The Unknown girl’ and Thomas Winterberg’s ‘The Commune’ are also part of the section

