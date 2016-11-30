Haritha Keralam to be flagged off on Dec. 8

more-in

Water conservation and cleanliness are on top of the agenda as the Haritha Keralam Mission is set to be flagged off on December 8.

Water conservation programmes will be organised on the same day in 1,499 grama panchayat wards in the district as part of the inauguration.

The programmes include the renovation and regeneration of springs and waterbodies, and the construction of temporary bunds.

They will be coordinated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The programmes were announced by Minister for Tourism and Devaswom Kadakampally Surenderan, at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s video conference meeting with the Nava Kerala District Mission Taskforce.

B. Premanand, Joint Programme Co-ordinator, MGNREGS, said that conservation efforts are under way to ensure that not a drop of the summer showers is lost.

Around 62,000 rain harvesting pits have been prepared until now in the district, he said.

Cleanliness drives will also be undertaken at all government hospitals and primary health centres on December 8. The Health Department will lead the initiative along with voluntary organisations.

The Suchitwa mission informed that the preliminary steps for surveying waste management at the sources are nearing completion. Around 30,000 teams, at the proportion of one team per 30 houses, will conduct the survey with the help of a smartphone app. Students and members of organisations such as the Kudumbasree, National Service Scheme and National Cadet Corps will form the survey teams.

Data collection

Apart from data collection, the survey will also allow families to select suitable methods of waste management.

The Agriculture Department and local self-governance bodies will jointly implement a project to produce pesticide-free vegetables.

Campaign

An extensive campaign will be held as part of the Haritha Keralam mission. Declaratory processions will be organised all over the district on December 5, with the participation of prominent personalities from the socio-cultural arena in the main procession from the Corporation office to Gandhi Park.

The campaign will also include quiz, painting and essay writing competitions for children.

Lectures on topics related to Haritha Keralam will be organised on all working days until December 8.