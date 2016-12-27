Far removed from smart classes

more-in

At a time when the State is discussing smart classrooms and IT-based teaching and learning, it might come as a surprise that there is a school just 25 kilometres from the city, with no benches or desks for children.

The single-teacher school at Podium, started as a multi-grade learning centre as part the District Primary Education Programme (DPEP), had only badly damaged desks and chairs till last week, that is, till the district Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) presented it with six chairs and tables. In all, the school has just 10 students, two in Class One, three in Class Two, two in Class Three and three in Class Four.

2-km walk through forest

The chairs and desks were presented to the school by SSA project officer Mohan Kumar, programme officer Sreekumar, and local panchayat member Ramesh. The school’s only teacher Surendran said the children reach school covering two kilometres through forests from three tribal settlements in the area. The SSA has been trying its best to support the children with milk, eggs, mid-day meals, uniforms and medical check-up.

Further studies is an option only for the comparatively privileged ones who can afford to travel 8 km to Kattakada and other places. The Gothra Saradhi Scheme has proved helpful to some extent, but it would cost at least ₹500 a month if they are to travel by jeep to their schools. The other option is to brave wild elephants and boars on their way to school and back. The single-teacher school itself has no proper fencing and lacks in drinking water and sanitation facilities. The local panchayat has promised to provide all these in the coming year, said Mr. Sudarshan.

The SSA officials said a survey would be conducted in 27 settlements in the area to create a database on the tribal population’s educational requirements.