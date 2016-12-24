Fair by women’s prison inmates a huge draw

more-in

A prison sentence is no longer the final stamp on a life irredeemable. Prison-cum-correctional homes in Kerala have emerged as game-changers by ushering in a wave of reformative policies. Sentence has now become a means towards positive change.

Inmates who have served their time but are apprehensive of the kind of welcome awaiting them outside the prison now have a second chance at life and successful reintegration into society. Ventures such as Free Fashionista and Food for Freedom have only underlined the success of such policies. Leena S., Assistant Superintendent of Women’s Prison, Attakulangara, says, “A convict doesn’t come out a convict anymore.”

The maiden fair organised by the Women’s Prison is another step in this direction. Eatables, toiletries, umbrellas, and clothes made by the 66 inmates of the prison are being sold at nominal prices outside the prison buildings.

There are marble cakes, muffins, traditional snacks, and pickles.

Clothes are sold for a maximum of Rs.200, and umbrellas, for Rs.330. The fair is a result of the vocational training imparted by non-governmental organisations such as the Human Resource Development Society, Sycamore, among others.

“We’re using the sentence for correction; as the saying goes, an idle mind is the devil’s workshop,” says Superintendent of the Prison O.V. Valli. Ventures by the prison had begun with the sale of idlis in 2014, followed by the Onam sale, which welfare officer Rekha K. Nair believes was a terrific success.

At the ongoing fair, Nettippattams as wall décor, sold for Rs.1,500 and Rs.2,500, have been a highlight. “The next show we are planning is the sale of Nettippattams. It is time we started a permanent counter here, and preparations are under way,” the welfare officer says.

The response to the fair has been very good. The fair will end on December 31.