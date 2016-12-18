Enter the wonderland of books

more-in

A campaign by the State Central Library to promote reading habit of the younger generation is under way.

Named ‘New Year Resolution for Reading’ the drive aims at creating a platform to discuss the books they read. Under the initiative, one can register in the separate section at the children’s library and take a resolution to read the maximum number of books being listed in the library next year. Registration will end on January 31.

The campaign will formally be launched on January 7 on the occasion of the inauguration of Shathabdi Smarakam on the library premises, State librarian P.K. Shobhana said.

Periodical reviews, discussions on literature and criticism, and meetings with authors are planned by the organising committee. School and college students and others may participate in the campaign.

Those who read the maximum number of books will be felicitated by the library.

Frankeinstein, The Silent Spring, The time machine, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Malgudi Days, Macbeth, and 100 Years of Solitude figure among the English titles while Odayil Ninnu, Adhyathma Ramayanam, Indulekha, and Khasakkinte Ithihasam are listed in the Malayalam section.