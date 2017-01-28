Cybercrime wing busts online job racket

more-in

The Cybercrime wing of the Kerala Police busted a New Delhi-based online job fraud racket on Friday.

Two persons, identified as Munna Kumar Gupta, alias Vijay Yadav, 26, of South West Delhi, and Jasbeer Singh, 54, of Shiv Nagar, were arrested in connection with the case.

The accused were apprehended during a probe initiated in a case registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a person from Poojappura. The complainant had applied for jobs by registering in various portals including www.indeed.com, according to an official release.

The racket, conducted under the guise of a fictitious company, Pivotal Consultancy, involved the alleged perpetrators luring job-seekers with non-existent opportunities in various countries. After issuing fake visas and flight tickets, the gang used to obtain money in this regard.

As part of their modus operandi, the gang would turn off their mobile phones soon after contacting the applicants. However, they were tracked down by the Cybercrime sleuths through the login credentials and IP address of the e-mail addresses.