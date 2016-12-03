College hosts seminar on Anthropocene

more-in

A national seminar on ‘Myriad manifestations of the Anthropocene-multidisciplinary perspectives’ was organised at the Government College for Women from November 28 to 30.

University of Kerala Pro Vice Chancellor N. Veeramanikandan inaugurated the seminar. Over 60 delegates, including teaching faculty, research scholars, and postgraduate students, took part in the event.

The seminar included deliberations on diverse topics related to human impact on the earth as manifested in a variety of genres — in literature, movies, media etc.

Photo exhibition

Whole Earth? — a photography exhibition by Mark Edwards of UK — was also organised at the programme hosted by the Postgraduate Department of English.