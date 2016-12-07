BDJS sore over neglect in NDA

more-in

The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) is reported to have expressed its ire to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah over the State unit’s alleged laxity in honouring the commitments he made two months ago.

Despite being a major constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the BDJS is learnt to be sore over the raw deal meted out to it by the BJP and had expressed its dismay with the national leaders a number of times.

It was never a smooth sail for the BDJS in the NDA and the party has been squirming in the alliance for want of recognition. The BDJS leaders had attempted to raise their discontent by openly saying that it was keeping the alliance options open and was not averse to accepting offers from the rival fronts.

The most contentious issue at present was the sharing of boards and corporations that come under the ambit of the Centre among the NDA allies in the State. Soon after the BJP national executive meeting at Kozhikode in September, the BDJS leaders had held parleys with Mr. Shah and he had given a firm assurance that all outstanding issues would be resolved soon.

Two months have elapsed, but things have not made much headway and almost all the grievances still remain unaddressed. The alleged lackadaisical attitude of the State leadership in executing Mr. Shah’s directions and the schism in the BJP State unit are being cited as the main impediments in taking forward the alliance.

But for the formal announcement and launch of the NDA with a host of minor constituents, the alliance could not so far evolve as a cohesive unit or a force to be reckoned with in the State’s political milieu. It could not take a position on crucial issues concerning the State. The BDJS also could not emerge from the shadow of the BJP and the leadership is vexed over this ‘neglect.’

According to NDA sources, the BDJS and other constituents share a perception that the present BJP State leadership lacks the efficacy to take them along. The simmering discontent does not annoy the BJP, as its second largest partner has no invitation from both fronts. But the national leadership was learnt to be keen on soothing the ruffled feathers and retaining the party in the NDA fold itself, sources said.