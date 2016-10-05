Students of College of Engineering, Trivandrum, (CET) have promised new lives for thousands of people by signing up for organ donation.

After a five-day awareness campaign on organ donation organised by the second year B.Tech. students of the college, around 1,200 students signed consent letters for donation. In a ceremony held on Tuesday, the letters were presented to the Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS) by S. Shabu, Examination Controller, Kerala Technological University.

Speaking at the event, Aneesh, KNOS representative, said this was an important initiative as close to five lakh patients died every year in India as there were not enough people who were willing to donate organs.