People during a programme to celebrate World Sight Day in Manipal on Thursday.— Photo: Special Arrangement

The Department of Optometry, School of Allied Health Sciences, Manipal, celebrated the World Sight Day on Thursday with the inauguration of a self-vision screening chart sponsored by the State Bank of India.

The chart was opened for public vision testing by Vinod Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, Manipal University.

Speaking on the occasion. Mr. Bhat suggested that eye care professionals from Manipal University should evolve a sustainable model aimed at creating a blindness-free Udupi district.

The theme for this year, that was proposed by The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), is “stronger together.”

The World Sight Day is a yearly event focusing on universal eye health and prevention against blindness and vision impairment.

As part of the day, the department also conducted eye screening camps for about 1,000 people last month. Posters depicting eye awareness and simulations to manage daily activities by visually challenged people were also organised by the students of the Department of Optometry, stated a press release.