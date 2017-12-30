Udupi Parba attracts large crowds

Swimmers taking part in the National Junior Open Water Swimming Championship as part of Udupi Parba and Adventure Festival at Malpe beach in Udupi on Saturday.

A large number of people flocked to the Malpe Beach on the second day of the three-day Udupi Parba and Adventure Festival here on Saturday.

The highlight of the day was the National Junior Open Water Swimming Championship, which began at the beach.

Other water sports events such as skateboarding and water fun-rides such as kayaking, canoeing, banana rides were held on the beach.

Some sports events such as zipliner were held at St. Mary’s Island, off the coast.

As usual, cultural programmes on the main stage at the Malpe beach also attracted crowds.

The main event to be held on Sunday will be a 125-km cycle race.