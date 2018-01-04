The Hindu Young World quiz on Monday

more-in

Students from Mangaluru and Udupi can take part in The Hindu Young World quiz on January 8 at Mijar Govinda Pai Memorial Hall, Canara High School, Mannagudda.

An integral part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme, The Hindu Young World quiz is being held across 14 cities in the country. This would be the 18th edition of this annual event. Teams from several schools in Mangaluru, Moodbidri and Udupi have registered their names for the competition.

The quiz would begin with a written preliminary round at 1.30 p.m. and the top six teams would be chosen based on the marks they score, for the on-stage final round.

The quiz is open to students from Class 7 to Class 9. V.V. Ramanan of The Hindu would be the quiz master.

Rules

A team should consist of two members from the same school, and entry is free.

Any bona fide team from a school can participate in the event by sending an e-mail to mlrcir@thehindu.co.in. Spot registration is also permitted. Teams have to report at the venue by 12.30 p.m. on Monday for spot registration.

Participants and the audience would have an opportunity to win gifts and goodies.

The winners of the competition would receive a trophy, gifts and certificate.

The first and second runners-up would receive trophies and certificates.

All participants would receive a goodie bag and a certificate.

Sponsors

The 18th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz competition is being presented by the State Bank of India and powered by Eveready Industries India Ltd. Arrow Publication is the knowledge partner. Centre For advanced Learning (CFAL) is the regional partner and Vismaya Water and Amusement Park, Kannur, is the gift voucher partner.

For more details and assistance for registration, call M.J. Mathew on Ph: 9980771213, Surendra K. Shetty Ph: 9448279124, or The Hindu Office on Ph: 0824-2417575-80.